NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee is leading the charge for economic recovery in the country, ranking second overall in consumer spending and topping the list for restaurant and hotel spending.
On the 8th day of reopening, the J.W. Marriott is exceeding expectations. "The businesses has actually outperformed what I thought we would be doing," GM Lukus Kindlesparker said.
His hotel is right in line with the rest of the state. According to a report released by Opportunity Insights, Tennessee has seen a 2.8% increase in overall consumer spending, the second highest number in the country. It leads the U.S. in restaurant and hotel spending, with a 13.5 decrease in spending in those categories. That's 5% higher than the next highest state.
Kindlesparker isn't surprised. "Not so much, and there’s a couple reasons for it," he explained. "One, is Tennessee is great driving proximity to so many other markets... A lot of folks are wanting to travel, but the airline travel, I think there’s still some trepidation there, and so a lot of people are hopping in their cars."
He also pointed out Tennessee's variety of landscape and Nashville's well-known charm. "They know when they get here there’s going to be really good hospitality, there’s going to be no pretentiousness, that it’s going to be authentic," Kindlesparker explained. "With a landlocked destination with no beach, I’ll take our chances over anybody."
