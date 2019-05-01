They fix your potholes.
They keep you safe.
They make sure your kids get a good education.
The state of Tennessee has 43,996 employees.
Right now almost 16% of them are eligible for retirement.
That number will go up to 30% 2023 which means decades worth of experience will soon be walking out of the door.
Officials also worry about who will do the jobs going forward.
"So we know, as an employer, that we have to get ahead of that and we have to be a top employer where people love to come to work," said Amanda Kerns with the Tennessee Department of Human Resources.
To fix the problem, the state is now letting people save gas by working for home.
They're providing swankier work spaces, more training for managers, and more money for those who meet their goals.
"It's a great way to say, 'we not only want you to love your job, but we're going to actually reward you for how well you serve citizens,'" said Kerns.
Officials said it is working.
Kerns said, out of those surveyed, 84% of current employees say they'd refer a friend.
Last year the state did receive 300,000 job applications.
Having said that, they need more.
These are important jobs and someone has to do them,
"It's really important to be able to get the next generation of talent to come in and fill those roles and then grow our own workforce so that we're being strategic about how we replace those incredibly invaluable employees," said Kerns.
Currently, the state really needs corrections officers and health professionals.
They do have several other types of openings.
To apply, visit www.tn.gov/hr.
Metro is experiencing a similar issue.
The city has 8,124 employees and 28.3% will be eligible for retirement over the next 5 years.
