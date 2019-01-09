NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee is one of 43 states that will be receiving a settlement from Neiman Marcus after a breach of customer credit card data.
The company has agreed to pay $1.5 million in connection with the 2013 breach, which affected 77 stores across the country.
Tennessee will receive $28,659.04 from the settlement funds.
According to the investigation, 370,000 customer credit cards were affected by the breach, including 1,896 cards belonging to Tennesseans. More than 9,000 of the cards were used fraudulently.
"Tennesseans have a right to know their payment information is secure," said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III in a news release. "This office will continue to fight for better protections across the board and hold companies accountable when they fail to adequately protect customers’ sensitive information."
As part of the settlement, Neiman Marcus has agreed to implement several policies to prevent future breaches. Click here for more information.
