NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's Economic Recovery Group announced Friday it will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants and retails stores to instead focus on social distancing best practices.
According to a release, capacity restrictions will go into effect on May 22, and guidelines will be issued to facilitate the safe reopening of larger, non-contact attractions on or after May 22. Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties may continue following individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with state and local health departments.
Large attraction guidance applies to businesses that are able to practice social distancing with strong measures to protect employees and customers. This includes race tracks, amusement parks, waterparks, theaters, dinner theaters, auditoriums, large museums and more.
Restrictions on gatherings over 10 people remain in effect for the time being.
Updates to restaurant guidance will include a lift on capacity restrictions which will allow for increased service as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, including keeping tables six feet apart.
Updated guidelines come as the state continues to meet the White House state gating criteria for phased reopening. This criteria includes:
- Symptoms
- Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period; AND
- Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic (CLI) cases reported within a 14-day period
- Cases
- Downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period; OR
- Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)
- Hospitals
- Treat all patients without crisis care; AND
- Robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing
Hospital capacity remains efficient in order to meet the needs of patients. Tennessee continues to meet its goal of testing two percent of the population per month.
The Economic Recovery Group is working on guidance to help businesses safely reopen. More information on the Economic Recovery Group can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.