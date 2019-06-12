NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee will begin issuing real ID's in July that will feature a gold star on them.
Travelers will have to get the new ID's by October 2020 if they plan to fly. The ID's will be needed for several things, including boarding flights and entering federal buildings.
This comes as part of a new federal law passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
