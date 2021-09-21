NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you enjoy hunting and fishing, Tennessee will be celebrating National Hunting and Fishing day later this month. Folks are invited to celebrate the day reserved for sportsmen and women across the state on September 25th.
Saturday is also the first day of archery season in the state. The special day was established by congress in 1972 and is an event where people all across the country take part.
With help from federal aid and fees spent on licenses and equipment, the money helps conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities across Tennessee and the nation.
