Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 Rob Carr

The Tennessee Titans take down Baltimore 28-12!

The Titans are heading to the AFC Championship, either at Kansas City or Houston, next weekend.

Titans at Ravens - AFC Divisional Round

