Tennessee Titans, other NFL teams cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans canceled practice on Thursday morning.

The Titans were supposed to practice at 11 a.m.

The team joins a handful of other NFL franchises who also postponed their training camp practices as a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police officers.

Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and could be paralyzed from the shooting, according to his family.

Titans players make a statement and did not taking questions during Thursday's Zoom call.

"This country is founded upon racist ideas. Those ideas have persisted. We’re tired of it. Tired of dealing with systematic oppression," Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said. "It’s sickening to know they have to worry about their kids coming home at night.”

During the call, Titans Safety Kevin Byard said he had no prepared statemen and was just speaking from the heart.

“We decided that it’s time to take a stand today," Byard said. "We wanted to show solidarity and say we’re tired...of seeing our black brothers and sisters be murdered like it’s nothing. We need change as soon as possible.”

Head Coach Mike Vrabel talked players.

"They want to play, they want to practice, they want to be here," Vrabel said. "I’m extremely proud we’ve created an environment surrounded by respect and equality."

Vrabel said he’s not sure right now whether the Titans will practice on Friday and it’s something they’ll decide as the day goes on, it seems.

This comes on the heels of the NBA, MLS teams boycotting games on Wednesday night in the name of social justice.

News 4 saw Titans players walk back into the indoor practice bubble. They’re in shorts and T-shirts, some with food in hands.