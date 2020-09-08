NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to kick off the new season, and starting today will give fans something to show their support.
Beginning Tuesday and running through Friday, the team will distribute free yard signs to fans.
You can pick one up at all Academy Sports and Tiff's Treats locations in Nashville.
Titans Kickoff Week is here! 🏈 {https://t.co/YNE7x8odLt}— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 7, 2020
Titans Update with @TitansAmie pic.twitter.com/knpqeKBZbl
They're also available at select Kroger stores.
The Titans will take on the Denver Broncos on the road Monday night.
For a complete list of yard sign pickup locations, click our News Links tab below:
