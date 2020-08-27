NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans canceled practice on Thursday morning.
The Titans were supposed to practice around 11 a.m.
#BREAKING @Titans have canceled practice today @WSMV— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 27, 2020
News 4 saw Titans players walk back into the indoor practice bubble. They’re in shorts and T-shirts, some with food in hands.
Some of the players are bringing food with them into the bubble.If they are gonna practice today, it won’t be on time. https://t.co/XH5kTUC8K1— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 27, 2020
The cancellation of practice comes amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and could be paralyzed from the shooting, according to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.