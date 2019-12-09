NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans have issued the call – CODE BLUE for all Titans fans attending the game this weekend, to fill the stands as they play the Texans in a crucial AFC South matchup.
Coach Vrabel and the players want to see the stands at Nissan Stadium full of the powder blue gear, that will match the uniforms the team will be wearing this Sunday.
🔹 12.15.19 | 4B92DB | https://t.co/RwBoGTxxZV 🔹 pic.twitter.com/7Lb3AiX5XF— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 9, 2019
The Titans play the Texans, whom they’re tied with leading the AFC South division, with 8 wins and 5 losses. It will be the first of two meetings for the teams in the next three weeks. The Titans will travel to Houston on December 29th to close out the 2019 season.
Turn out Titans fans!
