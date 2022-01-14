NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans and American Red Cross announced Friday the event called the Titans Playoff Week Blood Drive.

The drive that will run from Jan. 17-21, has the goal of encouraging Titans fans across Tennessee and the country to celebrate the week leading up to the Titan’s NFL Divisional Round matchup by giving back to their communities’ blood banks.

In the United States, there is currently a blood shortage. Nashville blood banks believe a lot of that is due to the recent severe weather as well as the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I think we’ve all seen the news recently that our communities are in the middle of a nationwide blood shortage – a ten-year low for blood donations,” said Josh Corey, Titans Director of Youth and Community Engagement. “As an organization, we want to do what we can to help with this critical issue, and we couldn’t think of a better time to get involved than when our fans are looking for more ways to support the team ahead of next weekend’s game. We hope all Titans fans, regardless of where they live, will join us in making an appointment next week.”

Besides its days of operation, there will also be a collection site at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from noon until 6 p.m.

Fans wishing to donate can visit this website and type in their zip code to select an available site and appointment time. The Titans ask that those wishing to donate at Nissan Stadium use sponsor code “TNTITANS” to select that location.

“From mothers experiencing childbirth complications to those facing trauma situations in the emergency room, many of us may be connected to someone who has relied on lifesaving blood products,” said Garry Allison, Regional Donor Services Executive with the Tennessee Valley Red Cross Region. “The Red Cross is pleased to offer donors this great opportunity with the Titans to help provide hope, healing and access to treatment for patients in need during this national blood donation crisis.”

Current locations and donation dates around Middle Tennessee include:

Monday – 1/17/22 – Clarksville American Red Cross

Sponsor Code: CARC

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – St. Thomas West Hospital (Nashville)

Sponsor Code: SaintThomasWest

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

Sponsor Code: TNTITANS

Tuesday – 1/18/22 – Volunteer State Community College (Gallatin)

Sponsor Code: VolState

Wednesday – 1/19/22 – Clarksville American Red Cross

Sponsor Code: CARC

Friday – 1/21/22 – Inglewood Neighborhood (Nashville)

Sponsor Code: Inglewood

Friday – 1/21/22 – Alvin C. York Medical Center (Murfreesboro)

Sponsor Code: ACYORK

For more information, click here.