COOKEVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Tech confirmed Sunday afternoon the death of Gerald Howse at the age of 28.
Howse, Tennessee Tech football assistant coach, was one of the newest additions to the coaching staff with the school.
Howse was hired on to direct the team's running backs and assist Chris Grimes with the special teams.
He began his first spring practice in March 2020 just before the practices were suspended due to COVID-19.
Tech head football coach Dewayne Alexander released the following statement:
Gerald was a first-class young man. He was highly thought of by so many people. His coaches at Siegel High School – Greg Wyatt and David Watson – always brought him up whenever we had positions come open. He displayed a very positive attitude. He was a man of character who lived out faith, family and football. He was so close to his family – his mom, dad and sister – that it was one of the biggest reasons he came here to Tennessee Tech: coach in the area, be back in Middle Tennessee and be close to his family. He was an outstanding coach and a man every coach would want on his staff. Gerald made a huge impact on our players in the short time he was here. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, as well as the Tennessee Tech football family. Anytime you lose a staff member, it affects a lot of people.
Before joining the Tech staff, Howse coached at Northwestern State, teaching a running back group that ran for 2,700 yards and 20 touchdowns over two seasons, breaking 14 school records.
After a successful prep career at Murfreesboro's Siegel High School, Howse played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he was a first-team all-conference selection, then moved on to the NCAA Division I level with two seasons at Georgia State. After earning his bachelor's degree in sociology from GSU, he earned his master's degree in sports administration.
As a coach, Howse spent a year at Oklahoma Baptist, coaching the running backs and tight ends from July 2015 to June 2016.
He left to take the same position at his JUCO alma mater, Northeast Oklahoma A&M.
While there, he coached two All-Americans who went on to NFL careers with Darwin Thompson (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jace Sternberger (Green Bay Packers).
Howse was also named the NJCAA Top Assistant Coach in 2017.
Howse is survived by his parents Tracy and Gerald Howse, Sr., as well as his sister, Devenea. Funeral information will be shared when available.
