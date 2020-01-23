COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech University student being tested for Coronavirus does not have the disease.
“We are so glad to hear this student is on the road to recovery,” said Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham. “The cooperation and communication with local health providers and leaders was amazing, and I appreciate how Tech’s Health Services personnel were prepared to take the right actions.”
University officials told News4 the student had "very mild symptoms" and a recent travel history that met the criteria for testing for possible infection.
Doctors quickly saw the patient met the criteria for Coronavirus testing, but a diagnosis as not yet been made. The student is being kept isolated while precautionary testing is being done.
The Tennessee Department of Health will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies to provide guidance to protect the health of Tennesseans as the situation continues to develop.
The CDC says it recommends travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan City, China, where the Coronavirus was first identified.
There is no evidence the virus has spread within the United States and therefore, there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public.
The CDC is also providing information and guidance online. Click here for information.
