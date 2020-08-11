NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Classes are starting across the state and for many, some, if not all of that learning is being done at home in front of a computer screen.
"Faculty engagement with the student as well as using the technology can be a little bit of a challenge," said Trevecca Center for Innovative Instruction Director LaMetrius Daniels. "So what we have here at Trevecca, we try to equip them with enough information, using digital technology to help them feel confident going into the school year."
Tennessee's Department of Education has teamed up with Trevecca, offering free teacher training on digital learning.
Since the May launch, this self-paced online training has equipped more than 19,000 educators in Tennessee.
"We have four different self-paced modules that range from understanding how to deliver videos to using technology for engagement," Daniels said. "Also developing universal designs to create personalized learning, and helping with an inclusive environment as well as using technology for tracking student performance."
It's all to help teachers relearn how to do their job digitally.
The popularity of this optional training program is quickly growing. It was just extended through September 7, more than a month longer than originally planned.
For more information, click our News Links tab below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.