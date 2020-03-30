NASHVILLE, TN.- While grocery stores across the country are working around the clock to keep their shelves full because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are struggling to keep their employees working.
It’s why Chris Cannon with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development wants to get the word out about a new program designed to help.
“One industry has folks who aren’t working. And another industry has folks who need to work...so we’re bringing them together in this talent exchange to match them up and put as many tennesseans back to work as possible,” Cannon said.
It’s called the Tennessee Talent Exchange. Here’s how it works:
“Applicants just need to go to jobs4tn.gov and there they’ll find a box, just click on that and we’ll take them to the application process. Once the grocers associations receive that application, they’ll send it out to the local areas and stores in those areas and try to match that person up with a store in their area so they can get to work as quickly as possible,” Cannon said.
Cannon says in there are tens of thousands of people in the hospitality industry without a job right now, and on top of that, the Department of Labor knows the unemployment cap of $275 just isn’t enough, especially for those with families.
“Unemployment benefits are a safety net to help someone make ends meet during a tough time. Having an actual job will help someone provide for their family...even if it’s just for a few weeks or a month, that’s a paycheck coming in that’s real money that’ll help you support your household,” Cannon said.
The department will distribute your information to local employers based on your zip code. They can’t guarantee you a job but they’ll get your information out to employers as soon as possible.
If you’d like more information click here.
