NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee hit a grim milestone in the pandemic on Wednesday, after reported COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1-million case mark.

The number comes 538 days into the pandemic in Tennessee, during which time the state health department says more than 13,000 people have died from the virus.

Tennessee now ranks sixth in the country for new COVID cases per capita.

Currently just over 41 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, though the department of health also notes that the rate of vaccination is up 130 percent statewide.

With cases still surging, due to the highly-transmissible Delta variant, health leaders are urging Tennesseans to get the shot.

"88 percent of our hospitalizations are still amongst the unvaccinated, and something else to remember, just so you don't get focused on that 10 or 12 percent of breakthrough hospitalizations, almost all of those are immunocompromised or of advanced age," said Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. "Vaccines work and it's the best tool we have."

Dr. Piercey says more children have been getting vaccinated in recent days, with Tennessee children making up 36 percent of our state's COVID cases.

In the past, the health department reported that number was on average between 10 to 15 percent.

There have now been 14,000 pediatric cases reported in just the past week alone, with 5 to 13-year-olds seeing the biggest increase in cases.