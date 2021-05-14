NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court issued a new order on Friday that reduces the required space between people inside courtrooms, lifted capacity limits, and no longer requires face coverings.
The order provides districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits in accordance with current health and safety conditions.
The newly issued order still encourages those in the courtroom to use face coverings in compliance with the CDC guidelines. The order also encourages courts to still use alternatives to in-person hearings if possible such as video calls and teleconferences.
Statewide, the courts have done a tremendous job staying open under these trying circumstances for over a year and the Supreme Court commends their innovation, dedication, and perseverance in following our Orders, CDC Guidelines, and state and county health directives. It is time to allow courts more flexibility in managing their caseloads and courtrooms while still being cognizant that the virus is still out there. - Chief Justice Jeff Bivins
