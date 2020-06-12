NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ordered a stay of execution for Byron Black until April 8, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Public Defender's office tells News4 Black was supposed to be executed on October 8, 2020.
Black was convicted of murder in the 1987 killings of his girlfriend Angela Clay and her two daughters, Latoya and Lakeisha Clay, in Nashville. He was sentenced to die for the death of Lakeisha Clay and received two life sentences for the other killings.
Kelley Henry, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender, Nashville, issued the following statement in response to the Court's ruling:
“The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything we have ever seen before and the Court is correct to stay the execution of Bryon Black. The stay will help protect guards, witnesses, attorneys representing the prisoners, attorneys for the State, and everyone else involved in these cases. The Court previously granted a stay to Oscar Smith and Texas has placed six executions on hold because of the pandemic. We are grateful that the Court put the public health first.
“Mr. Black has brain damage, schizophrenia, and an IQ of 67. In addition to the mental defects that make him incompetent to be executed, he suffers from many medical ailments. He is physically infirm, can barely walk, is in need of two hip replacements, and suffers from congestive heart failure. He gets around the prison by being pushed in an office chair with wheels. Mr. Black’s attorneys are preparing a motion for a competency hearing because the Eighth Amendment prohibits the execution of a prisoner who, like Mr. Black, has lost his sanity. For the court to evaluate Mr. Black’s competency, it would need to hear from mental health experts who are out of state and can’t travel to Tennessee to examine Mr. Black in the prison at this time. The stay in Mr. Black’s case was absolutely necessary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.