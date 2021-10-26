Paisley Godfree is an advanced EMT who's studying at Vol State to become a paramedic.
"It's really something that you have to have a heart for," said Godfree.
She's one of the few.
Tennessee is experiencing a severe EMT and paramedic shortage.
The problem has gotten so bad, officials in Wilson County recently had to shut down an entire station.
"They might not be shutting the ambulance station down next to your house or the fire station next to your house right now but it could be the next one," said Vol State EMS instructor Cory Gibson.
Covid and overall employee shortages are partially to blame, but the main cause is better pay offered by other entities.
Gibson said, a local hospital recently offered trained paramedics $75 an hour to work in their ER on weekends.
"How can they compete with it? I mean, you can go work a couple days and then have the rest of your week off," said Gibson.
Fewer medical responders means longer wait time for patients, which is a potentially deadly combination.
"If you've been in a car wreck, from an arterial bleed, you can bleed out and be non-salvageable in just a few minutes," said Gibson.
At Vol State instructors are teaching night classes.
They're also recruiting from high schools, but this is not a problem that can be fixed overnight.
"I mean, they can't just hire somebody off the street to do this job. I mean, at the basic level to be qualified to work on a 911 ambulance is two semesters of school," said Gibson.
If you're interested in becoming an EMT or paramedic visit https://www.volstate.edu/academics/health-sciences/ems
