NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Many medical professionals are anticipating another surge in COVID-19 cases.

“People seem to be behaving as if the pandemic is over,” said Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College. “It is not over, and omicron reminds us that the virus is not going to take a hiatus for us to get our act together.”

As it relates to the omicron variant, Dr. Hildreth says it seems to be highly transmissible, yet it remains unclear if it is going to cause more severe disease than the Delta variant.

To this point, border states Missouri, Mississippi, and Georgia have reported cases of “omicron.”

This comes as new antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 may soon be available from Merck and Pfizer.

Dr. Hildreth said he voted against the emergency-use authorization of these pills, due to the possibility of “mutagenesis,” which is the basis of all variants.

Mainly, if people do not take the full course, it gives the virus a chance to mutate.

“So, I’m just concerned with the Merck pill that we’re just going to create new variants that we’ll have to be worried about, that the whole world will have to be worried about,” Hildreth explained. “The other thing is this drug clearly has the ability to modify DNA so if you’re a pregnant woman or think you’re going to have a baby or even if you’re a man below a certain age, I would be very circumspect about taking this pill and I would certainly not advise anyone who has any thoughts about having children to take the pill.”

The State Health Department is predicting the Merck pill could be available as early as next Monday and says it reduces hospitalization and death by 30 percent.

Top state health officials here say it is only a matter of time before “omicron” reaches Tennessee.

“One thing is very clear that the virus does seem to be highly transmissible,” said Dr. Hildreth.

Dr. Hildreth has been reviewing the data coming out of South Africa in one of the provinces where there is a surge of “omicron” happening.

He says two main observations he’s had is children up to 9 years old seemed to be getting hospitalized or getting COVID-19 more frequently and younger people, ages 49 and under, are getting “omicron” more so than before.

“Oh, it’s going to get here Ryan, there’s no question about it just based on the transmissibility of it,” Dr. Hildreth admits. “And the number of people that are not vaccinated yet. But I’d like to remind people that whether you’re talking about alpha, beta, gamma, delta, or “omicron”, they’re all physical particles and masks work as well on “omicron” as it would on any other variant so for people really concerned about it, even though they’re vaccinated, they should just continue to wear their masks as an added level of precaution.”

Dr. Hildreth reminds that people who haven’t got their boosters, to get boosted, and people who have yet to be vaccinated, to get vaccinated.