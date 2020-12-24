NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ranked as the state with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to data released Wednesday from the CDC.

New case data released Wednesday evening kept Tennessee in the top spot for the second consecutive day with an average daily case rate (per 100k over the last seven days) of 127.9.

The case rate on Wednesday had fallen from Tuesday's rate of 137.1, but stayed ahead of Oklahoma's rate of 111.2.

On Tuesday, Tennessee's average case rate had reached 138, but fell behind Oklahoma's (151.4).

On Monday, Tennessee had reached the highest new case rate in the country, with 128.1 average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,221 new cases of COVID-19 and 111 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 set a new single-day case record for Tennessee, with 11,410 new cases reported by the state health department.

As of Thursday, Dec. 24 the department has reported a total of 541,240 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,934 currently hospitalized.

455,586 cases are considered inactive/recovered as of Thursday.

To look at the new case data from the CDC click here.

