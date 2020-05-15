Tennessee State University to start classes in the fall

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The students at Tennessee State University are going back to class in the fall.
University officials said students will see "additional safety protocols to protect the public health and safety" of them and the employees.
While many of the staff continue to work from home, the Pandemic Task Force meets every day to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and "develop the best strategy for classes this fall."
At this time, all in-person at Tennessee State University have been postponed or canceled until further notice.
Students in need of need of taking online courses for the fall and summer semesters, the university provided them with more than 40 laptops and tablets.
“We are evaluating and developing operational safety measures, best practices, and academic related logistical options to prepare for the return of students in the fall with the focus on the health and safety of the campus community,” TSU President Glenda Glover said recently in a correspondence with TSU faculty and staff. “These measures will include the ongoing cleaning of campus facilities, the use of larger classrooms and hybrid in-person and online course presentations, and the implementation of appropriate social distancing standards.”
For updates on TSU's resposnse, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.