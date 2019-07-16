NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is among the safest college campuses in America, according to a report released on Tuesday.
The National Council of Home Safety and Security ranked TSU 46th in the country, putting the school in the top 8 percent of colleges with the lowest crime rate.
The report rated 490 colleges based on law enforcement and FBI data.
Over the past three years, Tennessee State has spent millions in increase the number of police, new technology and crime prevention programs on campus.
Officials said fencing of the campus is about 75% complete.
