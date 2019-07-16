Tennessee State University TSU Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is among the safest college campuses in America, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The National Council of Home Safety and Security ranked TSU 46th in the country, putting the school in the top 8 percent of colleges with the lowest crime rate.

The report rated 490 colleges based on law enforcement and FBI data.

Over the past three years, Tennessee State has spent millions in increase the number of police, new technology and crime prevention programs on campus.

Officials said fencing of the campus is about 75% complete.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.