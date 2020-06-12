Tennessee State University freshman appears on Ellen Show

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A freshman from Tennessee State University appeared on the The Ellen Show on Thursday after viral graduation video.

Dontrail Spencer graduated from Pearl Cohn High School last month. A video was taken of him becoming emotional during the drive-thru graduation celebration.

“I graduated,” Spencer shouted from the car. “I did it!”

In the video, Spencer is seen calling out to several of his teachers as he rolled slowly by, thanking them for their guidance and support. He even jumped out of his car and embraced one of his teachers.

The graduation video went viral and has been viewed 3 million times. It caught the eye of none other than Ellen DeGeneres.

To see the full click from the Ellen Show, click here.

Frank Stevenson, who is the associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said they are excited to have Spencer at TSU.

“Nashville high school graduates understand the value of the educational opportunity in their own backyard right here at Tennessee State University,” Stevenson said in a statement on Thursday.