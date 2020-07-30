MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee State Senator is officially charged in a wire fraud scheme.
State Senator Katrina Robinson responded to the charges on Wednesday. She's accused of receiving $2.2 million in grants to her healthcare institute in Memphis.
Sen. Robinson's also accused of stealing $600,000 of it for herself.
U.S. Attorney's say the money went towards her daughter's car, clothing, accessories, and hair and beauty products and much more. The senator denies the allegations.
"If you support me, keep supporting me. If you stand with me, keep standing. For my friends, family, and children, and those depending on me, I ask you to give me thoughts and prayers," Senator Robinson said.
Here's a statement released by the Senate Democratic Caucus:
Just like every other American, Sen. Robinson deserves the presumption of innocence and due process under the law. Her case should be resolved by a court of law, not by the court of public opinion.
Senator Robinson asked her constituents to stick with her as she plans to keep serving the people.
