NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State Representative David Byrd spent part of the weekend in the hospital recovering from COVID-19 pneumonia.
A member of Rep. Byrd's family made the announcement on Facebook.
Byrd was checked into Wayne County Hospital but was flown to St. Thomas as a precaution.
Byrd's wife was also reportedly showing symptoms.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.