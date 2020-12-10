NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State Representative David Byrd is asking for a "miracle" as he continues to fight COVID-19.
Byrd was in the hospital this weekend with a COVID-19 pneumonia. However, he took to social media to say his condition has gotten worse.
"I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"
Byrd was checked into Wayne County Hospital over the weekend, but was flown to St. Thomas as a precaution.
Byrd's wife was also reportedly showing symptoms.
