NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State Representative David Byrd is asking for a "miracle" as he continues to fight COVID-19.

Byrd was in the hospital this weekend with a COVID-19 pneumonia. However, he took to social media to say his condition has gotten worse.

"I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Byrd was checked into Wayne County Hospital over the weekend, but was flown to St. Thomas as a precaution.

Byrd's wife was also reportedly showing symptoms.