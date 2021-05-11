NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for somewhere to get out and get active, you have no shortage of options when it comes to state parks.
It's no question Tennessee is a beautiful state, but people might not know that our state is home to more than 50 state parks, most of which are within a two-hour drive from Nashville.
Shaun Rainone, a park ranger at Henry Horton State Park, says with that many options, there's a park for every Tennessean to enjoy.
"There's a plethora of things to do; what do you want to do? Do you want to hit the river, the lake, or hike? Do you want to go to a nature program and learn about history or an event?" Rainone said. "We are a jack of all trades at the parks. From recreation to adventure to peace and tranquility. There's every kind of park for every person."
Henry Horton is one of the many parks within that two-hour radius of Nashville. It offers many activities, like kayaking, hiking, bird-watching, and even golfing.
Another park to visit this summer is Montgomery Bell. It's about 40 minutes from Nashville and has thousands of acres of woods and lakes to explore.
Montgomery Bell was also once the center of Middle Tennessee's iron industry.
If you want to check out giant waterfalls, head to Fall Creek Falls State Park, which boasts one of the tallest waterfalls in the eastern United States.
If you're looking to soak up some sun at the lake, take a one-hour drive to the east and you'll find Edgar Evans State Park on the shores of Center Hill Lake. At Edgar Evans you can camp, kayak, boat and hike.
An added benefit to exploring Tennessee's parks: you can earn free stuff.
Just download the free Healthy Parks, Healthy Person app, log which parks you visited to earn points, and once you have enough, redeem them for rewards and discounts in park gift shops, camping or cabin rentals.
