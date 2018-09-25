All summer long, the new Tennessee State Museum has slowly come into shape.
Inside the old museum, they've been working too.
2,200 artifacts will soon make the move to the new Bicentennial Mall site.
Every item, like a 1850's Revolver, must first come through the hands of conservator Karla Dayhoff.
"One at a time, every single thing going on display will come across our desk, and we'll make sure that it's safe to be put on display," Dayhoff said.
That's a major summer project considering what's moving: the pre-Revolutionary War Dugout Canoe is boxed and on the list.
Much of Tennessee's history is carefully covered for the move across town, including the Ernest Tubb Guitar sign first lit up in 1947 on Commerce Street.
"Then it was moved down to Broadway for a short period of time," said London Conservator Mark Bynon, "now you see the new one out there, but this is the original one."
Bynon oversees every move. So far, so good. He's ready for the move inside and out. The grand opening is next week.
