NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville received a first look inside the new Tennessee State Library and Archives Building later on Monday.
The new facility is 165,000 square feet and increases capacity by 40% for up to 760,000 items. It has been in the works since 2005.
State officials told News 4 a climate-controlled chamber was added to store historical books and manuscripts. Additionally, a blast freezer will also be available to help staff save materials damaged by water or insects after floods and natural disasters.
The Secretary of State's office calls this a 'major upgrade' from the current 1950's era home of the state library and archives. State officials told News 4 26 miles of content had been moved from the old building to this new facility.
State leaders, present and past, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday afternoon. The building will open to the public on Tuesday with most of the 500,000 books in its collection.
"I have been doing research in these collections since I was 12 years old, and I feel like I have barely scratched the surface," Tennessee State Librarian and archivist Chuck Sherrill said.
Sherrill said the new features inside literally put history in your hands.
"In the lobby, we have exhibits that you can touch and play with that will help you understand what's in the collection and learn a little of Tennessee history," Sherill said.
A robot retrieves documents in less than two minutes. It makes it easier than ever before to learn not just about the state's roots but your own.
"Our biggest use...a group of users…genealogists, people come here to use census records, wills… Deeds, marriage records of civil war Z, Civil War records and diaries," Sherill said. "And I'll see kinds of historical documents that we have preserved."
They are hosting an open house to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re also taking appointments Tuesday through Saturday.
