NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fair will be held at The Fairgrounds Nashville this year, the Tennessee State Farm Association announced on Thursday.

The state fair will be held Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 15 at the fairgrounds.

TN State Fair Commission votes to identify new location for state fair The Tennessee State Fair Commission voted Friday to identify a new location for the Tennessee State Fair, according to a news release.

There had been conversations about possibly having to hold the fair at another location or cancel the fair for the year because of construction surrounding the new Major League Soccer stadium.

Congressman John Rose, chairman of the TSFA board of directors, said he was pleased the State Fair would be returning to the Fairgrounds this year.

Rose said after a number of discussions with Nashville Mayor David Briley and members of the Metro Fair Board, certain accommodations were made to make it possible for the fair to return to the Fairgrounds.

“I am grateful to Mayor Briley, members of his administration, and members of the Metro Fair Board for the efforts they made in order to ensure that the State Fair will be held once again at this site,” Rose said in a statement. “There is certainly a great deal of extraordinary history with the State Fair being held at this location that dates back more than 100 years.”

In March the Tennessee State Fair Commission, a body authorized by the state legislature, instructed the TSFA to begin searching for a new site on which to host the annual fair saying that the Nashville Fairgrounds, because of the construction of the new Major League Soccer stadium, “does not provide adequate space of facilities for the State Fair” as may be required for the Fair’s “future growth and goals.”

Click for information about the Tennessee State Fair.