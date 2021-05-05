NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fair is one step closer to moving to Wilson County.

The state senate approved legislation on Wednesday that would allow Wilson County Promotions, Inc., a not-for-profit company that operates the Wilson County Fair, to host the Tennessee State Fair at the Ward Agricultural Center. The state house previously passed the legislation.

The Tennessee Exposition Commission voted in October to pursue moving to Wilson County.

Both fairs will be held jointly on Aug. 12-21.

The Tennessee State Fair had been held in Nashville for more than 100 years, but the Tennessee Exposition Commission said the Nashville Fairgrounds site wasn’t suitable anymore because the new soccer stadium took so much land.