WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fair will return Thursday after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the fair will open at its new home in Wilson County.

There’s a ride for all ages at the @TNStateFair in Lebanon, TN! Make plans to come August 12-21! #wilsoncountyfair #tnstatefair pic.twitter.com/tpZgChbcse — Tennessee State Fair (@TNStateFair) August 9, 2021

Organizers of the fair — now called the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair — tell News4 they are thrilled to be back after a year off.

The Wilson County Fair goes back more than 40 years, and is one of the largest fairs in the country.

For an event as massive as the fair to happen this year, organizers say certain safety measures will be in place.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their masks while inside any fair exhibits and socially distance whenever possible.

The fair will also have hand sanitizing stations available all over the fairgrounds property.

Officials in Wilson County say they're ready to take on the State Fair title.

"We were already operating as a state fair, so we felt like we could probably do this for the state in a better way than other county fairs might could've done it," said Randall Clemons, president of the Wilson County Fair. "We are basically doing all the events that we have done in the past. Our look and decorations are the same, but we have taken a lot of our events and made state fair events out of them."

The fair kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m.. If you can't make it out tonight, don't worry. You'll be able to visit until August 21.

Click here for ticketing information.