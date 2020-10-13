Tennessee State Fair merging with Wilson County Fair

The Tennessee State Fair might move to Wilson County. However, Wilson County Fair officials said $14 million from the state is needed for improvements.
The Wison County Fair has a huge attendance already - about half a million people a year.
The state fair has been in Nashville for more than a hundred years - but the Tennessee Exposition Commission said the Nashville Fairgrounds site isn't suitable anymore because the soccer stadium took so much land.
On Monday, the Tennessee Exposition Commission voted to pursue moving to Wilson County, but Wilson County officials wants money.
"Funding is a necessity," Jimmy Comer with Wilson County State Fair said. "We are barely doing what we do today. We do need help with infrastructure on the grounds and outside the grounds in order to make this Tennessee State Fair what I suspect ya'll want it to be."
The next step is to ask the governor and legislature for money. And state law would have to be changed.
