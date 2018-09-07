NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands of people will be heading to the fairgrounds in Nashville for the Tennessee State Fair this weekend.
The theme this year is "The Heart of Tennessee." The fair began more than 150 years ago.
This year, the fair will continue its longstanding traditions of family entertainment, educational experiences and state pride.
The fair will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 16. Click here for a detailed schedule.
Admission prices:
- Adults (18-54) - $8
- Youth (3-17) - $6
- Seniors (55+) - $6
- 2 & under - Free
Click here for more information, including details on parking and vendors.
News4 Today anchors Chris Miller and Holly Thompson competed in the fair's Celebrity Grill-Off on Friday morning. Their Marcus Mariota-themed burger ended up taking first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.