WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - It's finally back.
After two years the fair in Wilson County returns, bigger and better than ever, with a new name, Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.
The state made the transition from the Fairgrounds in Nashville to Wilson County.
And it's easy to see why here in Wilson County where they have 40-plus years of experience with this fair.
Earlier in the afternoon, as everyone was getting ready for the opening ceremony, News 4 checked in on some of the live farm animal exhibits featuring a dairy cow, beef cow, pigs, sheep, and goats.
Just across the way were 500+ chickens to see.
Something that will really capture everyone's attention this week, will be the 1,000-pound camel at the Eudora Farms exhibit.
"This is Clyde here behind me," Gregory Steadman of Eudora Farms told News 4 Nashville. "There we do camel rides, given the temperature drop we will saddle him up and get those going."
"Two years ago, when we had this, we opened this new facility for the Ag venture barn it was amazing," Joe McKee, Chairman of the Ag Venture Barn, told News 4. "It was pandemonium it seemed like little children just loved to come in."
"Between 600-650 birds here, different kinds," Ronald Davenport, show secretary for poultry, told News 4.
You have through the 21st to get out to the fair and enjoy the fun.
For more information, visit online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.