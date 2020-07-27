Tennessee State Fair announces modified plans for 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee State Fair isn't happening, but some of the fun will still go on virtually.
The State Fair Association announced Monday some new efforts being launched on Facebook.
There will also be seven online competitions such as a virtual 5K and contests for the best banjo playing and best animal noises.
There's even a contest for the "funniest pet trick video."
The online competitions open August 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.