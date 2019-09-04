NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sporadic power outages affecting certain parts of TSU's campus multiple days this week has led to the cancellation of classes Wednesday afternoon.
According to a release, Tennessee State has engaged a contractor to trouble-shoot the problem, and that contractor has suspended electrical service to a number of buildings, including two residence halls. The school did not specify what residence halls are affected.
Additionally, an unspecified number of administrative and academic buildings are also without power.
TSU tells News4 that the University is providing special accommodations for the affected students living in there.
Classes on the main campus have been suspended for the remainder of Wednesday, and say that electrical crews are working around the clock with campus staff to restore power.
