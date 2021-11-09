Veteran's Day is later this week, and the Tennessee State Archives have stories to tell. Family and service to country have always gone together here in the South, and tonight News 4's Terry Bulger has a great example.

Family and service to country have always gone together in the South.

Tennessee’s Ammons family did their part to serve the country when duty called. Father and son Christopher documented their time in service during World War II and the Vietnam War.

So much of their stories are saved at the Tennessee State Archives in downtown Nashville.

Uniforms, a World War II canteen and a captured P-38 German pistol all here to remind.

It’s the letters written home every day that best tell what these men went through.

Not everything here is about combat or heroism, in fact most is not. The message more centered on never losing respect for the men and women who served.

 

