UNION CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Naval Reserve lieutenant and Tennessee native was finally laid to rest Saturday, 51 years and one day after contact with him was lost over Vietnam.
Lt. Richard "Tito" Lannom was only 27-years-old when he was killed in the Vietnam War. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Lannom was a bombardier-navigator on board an aircraft on a night strike mission over Quag Ninh Province in North Vietnam on March 1, 1968. The plane soon disappeared and no evidence of it, Lannom, or his pilot could be found.
Witnesses later described a crash site near a mountain, and a Vietnamese Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) team excavated a potential site on the southwestern peninsula of Tra Ban Island recovering evidence and aircraft wreckage in late 2017. Lannom's remains were also found at the site, and were identified using mitochondrial DNA analysis on September 25, 2018.
A memorial service was held Saturday at Lannom's final resting place at the Discovery Park of America in Union City, TN. Activities of the day included a morning unveiling of the updated monument that changed Lannom's status from MIA to KIA, or killed-in-action. This was followed by a time of visitation with Lannom's widow, Charlotte Shaw, nephews John and Ted Lannom, and other family members. After that, a memorial service that reflected the naval commander's love of country and great faith, which ended with time at his graveside with full military honors and a two-aircraft flyover.
According to Discovery Park of America, Lannom made the heroic act of volunteering for a dangerous situation. Shaw was only married to Lannom for two-and-a-half years when he was presumed missing in action.
“He looked fear and death in the face,” she said of his willingness to step up when others had declined, “and honor won out.”
At the memorial service, Shaw expressed gratitude for those who found Lannom but reminded the audience of those who have yet been found.
“Today is bigger than one hero’s homecoming, we are also here to remember those whose remains have not yet been found,” said Shaw.
Shaw remarried to Jackie Shaw and for 40 years reportedly kept Lannom as an extended member of their family, not knowing of his fate. Charlotte's son Jason Brownlee said it was an August visit to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC last year and an etching he posted on social media that gave the family the official word that Lannom's status was changed.
Since World War II, there were 82,000 service members who have not returned home. Jim Phelps, a member of veteran support organization Rolling THunder, said great strides have been made to bring them back but the "sheer magnitude is still overwhelming."
“Realistically, half of those may never be found,” said Phelps, “But for those who can be found, we won’t give up.”
Shaw spoke of hope and of her time with Lannom, and what she imagines he would say of the events of the day.
“I think he would say, ‘I’m so glad to be home. Thank you to everyone who brought me home. I’m at peace now, but also joyful to see what this day is unfolding to be. Let’s use this day to keep praying and don’t give up searches, don’t give up hope," said Shaw.
Shaw told those in attendance in the final moments of the memorial service the words that Lannom always told her at the end of each day, "I love you" and "Say your prayers."
“Those became the gifts that Tito left me to pursue. And those are the gifts for you today, love well and look to God,” said Shaw.
