Tennessee reached a tourism milestone in 2017.
For the first time ever, visitors to Tennessee spent over $20 billion.
Gov. Bill Haslam announced the record numbers on Tuesday at the Musicians’ Hall of Fame downtown.
He said as part of the record-breaking year nearly $2 billion in local and state sales tax was collected, something Tennessee relies heavily on since there’s no state income tax.
“When all those folks visit, they don’t only get to see Tennessee, but it helps us have more money to pay teachers more and deal with opioid addiction, and all the other things we want to do as a state,” said Haslam.
The economic impact of tourism was also increasing to over $1 million in all 95 counties.
Five counties exceeded $1 billion. Davidson County brought in $6.5 billion followed by Shelby, Sevier, Hamilton and Knox counties.
Click to view a county-by-county breakdown.
