NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee set another record for the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as Tuesday marked the seventh day of record hospitalizations.
According to the current COVID hospitalizations chart on Tennessee Department of Health website, there were 3,693 patients in the hospital with the virus with 1,034 of those patients in the intensive care unit. There were 723 people on ventilators. To consult the current COVID hospitalizations chart, click here.
According to Tennessee Department of Health website, the number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state is 3,565, which is 60 patient hospitalizations from Monday. There has been 1,071,125 cases, which is an increase of 6,698 cases since Monday. There has been 13,630 deaths from COVID, which is an increase of 76 since Monday.
To read the full TDH COVID data, click here.
