(WSMV) - If you showed up to cast your ballot for next month's election, you certainly aren't alone, as election officials reported massive turnouts on the first day of early voting in Tennessee.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett says through Wednesday, October 14, that a record-breaking 273,325 people cast their ballot by voting early or by absentee by-mail. This is a 91 percent increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120 percent increase from Day 1 in 2012.
"I'm excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016."
In Nashville/Davidson County, officials say 12,899 votes were cast on Wednesday.
12,899 votes were cast during the first day of #EarlyVoting. Tomorrow, all 13 sites will be open from 8am - 7pm. #VOTE— Davidson County Elections (@DavidsonVotes) October 14, 2020
Officials tell News4 the amount of votes cast on day one of early voting in 2020 surpassed the total amount of votes on day one in 2016.
Early voting locations in Davidson County received the following amount of votes on Day 1:
- Belle Meade City Hall - 843
- Bellevue Library - 1,125
- Bordeaux Library - 1,329
- Casa Azafran Community Center - 643
- Edmondson Pike Library - 1,094
- Friendship Baptist Church - 557
- Goodlettsville Community Center - 678
- Green Hills Library - 1,084
- Hermitage Library - 1,007
- Howard Office Building - 1,018
- Madison Library - 1,312
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA - 1,050
- Southeast Library - 1,159
- Total - 12,899
Wilson County also reported a record-breaking first day of early voting.
With five early voting locations opened throughout the county, election officials estimated that eight people voted every minute.
Day one saw 4,793 votes in Wilson County, up from 3,459 votes on the first day of early voting in 2016. The amount of votes at each Wilson County early voting location is below:
- Election Commission Office Lebanon - 1,109
- Mt. Juliet Community Center - 1,606
- Watertown Community Center - 316
- Gladeville Community Center - 773
- Lighthouse Church Mt. Juliet - 741
- Absentee/mail-in - 248
Long lines were also reported in Sumner County.
"I've been chomping at the bit to get to vote," one voter in Hendersonville said. "I've voted since I was 18-years-old. I'm 58 and this is the longest I've ever seen it, especially early."
Rutherford County also reported a large turnout at their polling locations. While the election commission did not send out any numbers, they did, however, tweet that early voting locations had to have hours extended and even additional locations had to open to keep up with the crowd size.
Thank you for your patience today!!! First day turnout has been overwhelming. Increasing to 9 early voting locations and extended hours can’t contain the enthusiasm l!— RuCo Election Office (@RuCoElections) October 14, 2020
Early voting continues today across the state and right here in Davidson County, where voting locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., a little later than they were open yesterday.
