NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Through the Tennessee Serves initiative, more than 5,000 backpacks are set to be distributed to students in economically distressed counties across Tennessee.
Tennessee's First Lady Maria Lee announced that she will be distributing the backpacks to students in Grundy and Bledsoe County.
“As a former teacher, I know the importance of starting the school year prepared with all of the necessary school supplies to be able to focus on learning,” first lady Maria Lee said. “Tennessee Serves is grateful to be able to provide these backpacks to help students in distressed counties feel confident and cared for as they enter into the new school year.”
In conjunction with our July monthly challenge, #TennesseeServes is distributing 5,664 backpacks in economically distressed counties to help students start the upcoming school year feeling cared for and confident.— First Lady Maria Lee (@MariaLeeTN) July 16, 2021
For more info visit https://t.co/IF1lO9apD9 pic.twitter.com/7hzLUYiA91
The initiative is part of Lee's July Back-to-School Challenge in which Tennesseans are asked to do their part in helping provide students with the school supplies they need.
A total of 5,664 backpacks will be given out to students who need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.