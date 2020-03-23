HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Tennessee high school seniors are mourning the milestones coronavirus robs them of.
Kristin Lee has made it to school every day since kindergarten. "There's been times where I just want to sleep, or I don't feel good," she said. "But I just push through it, and I go to school, because you can only go to school once," She's played softball even longer. "It's always been my dream to play in college, and it kind of stinks right now, because I can't really play."
In the wake of the the coronavirus outbreak, her final season at Beech High School in Hendersonville was canceled. "I heard about it and I started crying, because this year was the seniors' year." Everything else that comes with being a senior is in jeopardy too. "You always, like, want to go to prom."
"Being able to have those [pictures] years down the road to be able to show her family," her mom, Wendy Lee said, "because I've showed [sic] them my prom pictures and so forth. It's really heartbreaking that she won't be able to have those memories."
Getting to walk across the stage at graduation is also a question mark. "I think that's what brings us [moms] to our breaking point, because that's what they've worked for all those years was just to be able to hear their names so they can walk across the stage," Wendy explained.
Forced to sit out for the first time in her grade school career, Lee is holding on to what got her this far: her faith.
"If it's meant to be, then we can play even just another game," she said. "It'll happen, or prom might happen. It's all God's work and we'll just see where it goes."
Beech High School is closed through at least April 1.
