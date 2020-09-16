NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State of Tennessee has sent rescue resources to Florida to help support emergency crews and the on-going response for Hurricane Sally.
According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the team was originally assigned to Louisiana and was in the process of demobilizing back to Tennessee, when they instead volunteered to be rerouted and sent to Florida once Sally shifted east and the Florida Department of Emergency Management requested assistance.
The team headed to Florida is made up of 35 members representing from the following agencies and counties within Tennessee:
- Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management
- Murfreesboro Fire Department
- Franklin Fire Department
- Nashville Fire Department
- Brentwood Fire Department
- Williamson County Emergency Management Agency
- Metro Nashville Public Works
- Metro Nashville Police Department
TEMA continues to work with the state's Hurricane Sally deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC); the task force will deploy for 14 days.
Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, AL, as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm brings with it strong winds, catastrophic flooding and storm surge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.