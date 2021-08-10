WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Tennessee’s U.S. Senators voted against the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan approved by a 69-30 vote on Tuesday.

Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both Republicans, voted against the measure.

“Tennesseans are all for legislation focused on roads and bridges, but the Democrat spending spree is far from that,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Joe Biden has allowed his party to mortgage our children’s future by forcing through a bill that will add at least $256 billion to the deficit. The infrastructure bill is not paid for and will take even more money out of Tennesseans’ hard-earned paychecks.”

Hagerty said he voted against the infrastructure legislation after the Congressional Budget Office confirmed it is not paid for and that Democrat leadership has reiterated is the gateway to their $3.5 trillion socialist transformation:

“This infrastructure package has been sold as completely paid for. It’s not,” Hagerty said in a statement. “According to the nonpartisan CBO, it will increase the deficit by at least $256 billion. In addition, President Biden, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and Senator (Chuck) Schumer have repeatedly stated that enactment of this bill depends on enactment of Senator Bernie Sanders’ $3.5 trillion pathway to socialism, to which Democrats will now immediately turn. I didn’t make many friends this weekend in Congress, but I didn’t come here to make friends. I came to fight for Tennesseans and the American taxpayer.”

The CBO released analysis on Thursday showing that the 2,700-page infrastructure package fell more than $250 billion short of being “paid for.”

The measure now moves to the House for consideration.

Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat, praised the passage of the bipartisan bill.

“The Infrastructure & Jobs Act is a historic investment in our declining infrastructure systems,” Cooper said in a post on social media. “I applaud (President Biden) for negotiating this bipartisan bill through a difficult Senate. Now I’m eager for the Senate to send the House the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.”