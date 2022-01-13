NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Senators responded Thursday to the Supreme Court blocking President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses.

On Thursday, United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) released a statement in response to the Supreme Court striking down President Biden’s mandate proposal.

If it had been passed, the proposal would have the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Emergency Temporary Standard require private employers with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

“Private business owners and workers can breathe a little easier today following this decision from the Supreme Court,” said Sen. Hagerty in his statement. “This was a victory for the rule of law, serving as a constitutional check on an Administration that admitted lacking the authority to impose this mandate before doing so anyway for political purposes.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also took to Twitter regarding her thoughts on the mandate vote.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling blocking OSHA’s COVID vaccine mandate is a huge win for freedom,” Sen. Blackburn said via tweet.

The Supreme Court’s ruling blocking OSHA’s COVID vaccine mandate is a huge win for freedom. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 13, 2022

Sen. Hagerty said he had encouraged Tennesseans to get vaccinated or at least consider it. Still, he said he believes that every person has the right to make that personal choice.

“This decision protects that right [not receiving the vaccine] and countless jobs and livelihoods,” Sen. Hagerty said.