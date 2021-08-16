Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty voiced criticisms of President Joe Biden's administration after the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday. 

Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Senator Blackburn spent Sunday attacking the president on Twitter, sharing videos of Kabul's evacuation as Taliban forces swept into the Afghan capital. 

Senator Hagerty issued a statement Sunday that read in part: 

"The collapse of Afghanistan, where thousands of U.S. Servicemembers made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation, will pave the way for terrorists to return to power in the same place that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded.

On Saturday, President Biden authorized deployment of an additional 1,000 troops directly to Kabul, raising the total U.S. deployment to 6,000. 

Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure
 
 

